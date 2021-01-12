Scout Investments Inc. Has $65.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,371 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Lincoln National worth $65,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 1,282,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

