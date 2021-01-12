Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,557 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AGNC Investment worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 4,745,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

