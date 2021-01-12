Scout Investments Inc. Sells 24,887 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Thor Industries worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 673.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,754,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,031. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

