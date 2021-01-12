Scout Investments Inc. Sells 58,406 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 3,059,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.