Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.35

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

