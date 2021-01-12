SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

