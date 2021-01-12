Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 731.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36.
About Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)
