Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 731.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

About Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

