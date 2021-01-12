SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

SEIC stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

