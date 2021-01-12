Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Down 1.7%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. 1,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SECCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

