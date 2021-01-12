ShipChain Reaches Market Cap of $804,312.65 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $804,312.65 and $308.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00041124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00364663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.40 or 0.04332997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.