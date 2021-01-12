Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 625.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

