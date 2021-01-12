Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Decreases By 72.3%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,978,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 10,766,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 118,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,088. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.