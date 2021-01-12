Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Grows By 209.0%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the December 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 6,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,572. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

