Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rises By 1,040.8%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.8% from the December 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Cielo alerts:

Shares of CIOXY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.