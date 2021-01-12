Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 1,141.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 1,141.8% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of IFV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 57,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,934. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

