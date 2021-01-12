Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 400.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

LEAT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.48. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

