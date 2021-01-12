Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Increases By 344.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 962.6 days.

PROSF stock remained flat at $$107.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. Prosus has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROSF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

