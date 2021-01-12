Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 320.8%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
SHZHY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 73,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $20.17.
About Shenzhou International Group
