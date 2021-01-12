Short Interest in Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Declines By 70.0%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Thin Film Electronics ASA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
About Thin Film Electronics ASA
