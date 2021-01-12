Short Interest in Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Declines By 70.0%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Thin Film Electronics ASA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get Thin Film Electronics ASA alerts:

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Thin Film Electronics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thin Film Electronics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.