Short Interest in Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Grows By 1,010.0%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TLRS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.49. Timberline Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Timberline Resources Company Profile
