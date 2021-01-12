Short Interest in Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Grows By 1,010.0%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLRS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.49. Timberline Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

