Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 84.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.48%.

