Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 66.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,137,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $16,910,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.