Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.