Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 28,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,140. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

