Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

