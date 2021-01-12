SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 946.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

