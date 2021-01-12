Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

SBNY opened at $145.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

