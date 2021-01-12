Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.47.

NYSE SPG opened at $83.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

