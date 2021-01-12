Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.