Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.
SLP stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 7,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.78.
SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
