Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

SLP stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 7,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

