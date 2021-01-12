Sleep Number’s (SNBR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.