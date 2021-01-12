Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $250.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.09.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $214.24 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

