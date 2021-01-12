Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $244.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $190.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

