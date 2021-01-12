Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to “Buy”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

BAC opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

