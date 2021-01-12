Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 38,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,187. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

