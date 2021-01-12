Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SNMRF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Snam has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

