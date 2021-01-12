SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to $34.50 at Maxim Group

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNCAF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $17.38 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

