Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 134 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 91.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $241,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

