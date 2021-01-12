Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

LUV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

