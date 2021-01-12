SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.48. 298,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 340,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

