SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.86

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.86 and last traded at $184.03, with a volume of 30713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

