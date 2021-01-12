Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.69. 14,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 177,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

