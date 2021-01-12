SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 68700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.