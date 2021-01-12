Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLNG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

