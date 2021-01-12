STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 9,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,789. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.