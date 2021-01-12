Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,525. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.