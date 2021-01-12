Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,525. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.