Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,472. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

