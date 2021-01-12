State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $78.14 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.