Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.77

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 43227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

