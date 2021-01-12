Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEOAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

